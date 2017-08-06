Stand up to sex crimes

/ Front page / News

SEX crimes are a societal plague not just in Fiji but the world over. Every day we read about these shocking actions on babies, children, sons, daughters, wives and in some cases, against men.

It's not an issue that is swept under the rug any more. It's not an issue confined to the four walls of a home or one that lacks national attention. In fact, sex crimes are becoming prevalent and authorities are addressing this on a daily basis, calling on individuals, families and the community as a whole to work together to curb this rising social ill.

On Page 2 today, we are told of yet another shocking sex crime where a man from Ba is alleged to have committed 94 sexual offences over the past year.

According to Divisional Police Commander West Superintendent of Police Marika Yalimaiwai, from February to July this year, another 12 sexual offences were recorded in the Ba district.

For last month alone, the Director of Public Prosecutions revealed 37 people were charged with 71 separate incidents of serious sexual offences - 42 were rape, four were attempted rape, two were assault with intent to rape, 15 for defilement and eight for sexual assault.

According to the DPP's July report, there were 21 victims of the 71 separate incidents. Of this statistic, 15 victims were under the age of 18. There were seven incidents where the accused and the victims were related to each other.

The DPP also noted that of the seven offences, there was one serious offence where a 43-year-old biological father was alleged to have raped his 14-year-old daughter in her bedroom.

The statistics are enough to paint a bleak reality of our deteriorating values as an individual, a family unit and a community. It shows a breakdown in our societal values, culture, and love and respect for each other whether it be a family member, friend, colleague or acquaintance.

The alarming trend is being addressed and will continue to be addressed if our babies, children, brothers, sisters, wives and husbands are victims of such crimes, which have been dubbed by the Minister for Defence, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, as an embarrassment and an issue of concern.

He has even called on faith-based organisations to assist efforts to prevent such "heinous crimes".

Ratu Inoke also touched on one of the causes of such crimes among many factors that instigate the crime — easy access to pornographic sites by internet users (FT 5/8/17). He had even revealed that Government was looking at ways it could block those sites from being accessed.

It will be a challenge especially when internet access is readily and widely available at the touch of a button but it's a start to addressing this national concern.

