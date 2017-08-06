Fiji Time: 10:10 AM on Sunday 6 August

School turns 50

Neelam Kumar
Sunday, August 06, 2017

A BIG crowd turned up to celebrate Vashist Muni College's golden jubilee in Navua yesterday.

People from the surrounding areas of Navua, former students and residents had also come together, some travelling from as far as Canada, America, New Zealand and Australia to participate in the celebration.

One of the organisers, a former Navua resident now residing in America, Sunil Singh, said a committee was set up in collaboration with the people of Navua to organise the celebration.

Mr Singh said all his family members were in Navua to participate.

He said as part of the celebration, a lot of gift packs, laptops, tablets, gift baskets and medals had been organised to be awarded to outstanding members of the Navua community.

The celebrations ended with a float procession and march from the old Navua hospital to the college grounds, followed by sporting activities.








