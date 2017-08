/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum urged villagers to use and manage their mahogany timber wisely during a recent visit to Naivicula, Wainibuka in Tailevu. Picture: ATU RASEA

Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum urged villagers of Naivicula, Wainibuka, Tailevu to look at the quality of the mahogany tree they wanted to use to build their homes.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum's advice followed requests from the villagers for Government's assistance in cutting down mahogany trees to build homes that were destroyed by STC Winston.

