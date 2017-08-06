Rubbish dumps top concerns

/ Front page / News

MEMBERS of the Lautoka Residents and Ratepayers Association will meet government officials to discuss the issue of unscrupulous dumping of rubbish in a creek in Waiyavi.

The association has been concerned with the numerous dumping from residents in the large creek over the past month. Lautoka Residents and Ratepayers Association president Maude Elbourne said the association would meet officials from the Department of Environment, Lautoka City Council and Lautoka Rural Authority to discuss the issue.

She said the Waiyavi Creek and waterfall area, located along Kara Punja Rd, was within the boundary of the Lautoka City Council and marked the divide between residential areas and the rural Field 4 settlement.

