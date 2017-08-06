Fiji Time: 10:10 AM on Sunday 6 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rubbish dumps top concerns

Repeka Nasiko
Sunday, August 06, 2017

MEMBERS of the Lautoka Residents and Ratepayers Association will meet government officials to discuss the issue of unscrupulous dumping of rubbish in a creek in Waiyavi.

The association has been concerned with the numerous dumping from residents in the large creek over the past month. Lautoka Residents and Ratepayers Association president Maude Elbourne said the association would meet officials from the Department of Environment, Lautoka City Council and Lautoka Rural Authority to discuss the issue.

She said the Waiyavi Creek and waterfall area, located along Kara Punja Rd, was within the boundary of the Lautoka City Council and marked the divide between residential areas and the rural Field 4 settlement.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63270.6137
JPY 55.909352.9093
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.42350.4115
NZD 0.68270.6497
AUD 0.63580.6108
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Popular PM
  2. Scrutiny over debt
  3. Military to undertake disciplinary process
  4. Sex crime alarm
  5. Editor's response:
  6. Walk and fun run for WOWS Kids
  7. Students receive awards for essay competition
  8. Rubbish dumps top concerns
  9. Mahogany gains
  10. School turns 50

Top Stories this Week

  1. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  2. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  3. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  4. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  5. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)
  6. A PM 'for all Fijians' Thursday (03 Aug)
  7. Mum on rape charge refused bail Monday (31 Jul)
  8. Request to return 'home' Monday (31 Jul)
  9. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  10. The murder motive Tuesday (01 Aug)