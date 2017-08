/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji Nanise Rainima (left) and participants during the WOWS kids Wonderland Walk and Fun Run at the My Suva Park yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

PEOPLE from different walks of life participated in the walk and fun run competition organised by the Walk On Walk Strong (WOWS) Kids Fiji at My Suva Picnic Park yesterday.

The purpose of the competition was to raise awareness on early detection of cancer in children and to raise funds to help them.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.