Editor's response:

/ Front page / News

It is unfortunate that The Fiji Times has once again been dragged into an issue.

In this instance, as there are no specific reports been referred to, I would like to reiterate that we report what people say.

The Fiji Times is not anti-government and we are not pro-government.

We would rather be seen as a newspaper that takes no sides.

We are motivated by our endeavour to have a level platform that allows people regardless of who they are and their status in society, to have a say.

The Fiji Times strives for balance and fairness in our stories.