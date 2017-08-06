Fiji Time: 10:10 AM on Sunday 6 August

Editor's response:

Fred Wesley, Editor-In-Chief
Sunday, August 06, 2017

It is unfortunate that The Fiji Times has once again been dragged into an issue.

In this instance, as there are no specific reports been referred to, I would like to reiterate that we report what people say.

The Fiji Times is not anti-government and we are not pro-government.

We would rather be seen as a newspaper that takes no sides.

We are motivated by our endeavour to have a level platform that allows people regardless of who they are and their status in society, to have a say.

The Fiji Times strives for balance and fairness in our stories.








