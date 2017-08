/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Adi Cakobau School's Alita Sovunidakua (left) and Sangam SKM College's Alumita Nasilasila with their trophy and prizes after winning the Fiji Secondary School Essay Competition at the New Zealand High Commissioner's residence yesterday. Picture: JONA KONA

TWELVE students from various secondary schools in Fiji were awarded prizes during the annual New Zealand and Fiji Secondary Schools Essay Writing Competition at the New Zealand High Commissioner's residence in Suva yesterday.

New Zealand's High Commissioner to Fiji, Mark Ramsden, said the essay competition was something the High Commission always looked forward to.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.