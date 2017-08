/ Front page / News

THE Republic of Fiji Military Forces will now take disciplinary actions against its officers found guilty of mismanagement and misuse of funds.

RFMF chief of staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai said the legal vetting of the case had been done and they would now continue with the disciplinary process.

