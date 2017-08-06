Fiji Time: 10:10 AM on Sunday 6 August

Popular PM

Nasik Swami
Sunday, August 06, 2017

THE sudden surge in Prime Minister and FijiFirst party leader Voreqe Bainimarama's popularity rating in the August Tebbutt-Times Poll should send a message to the other political party leaders about the challenges they have in attempting to unseat the incumbent party.

That's the view of Professor Steven Ratuva, political sociologist and director at the Department of Sociology and Anthropology of the MacMillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.

Analysing the latest poll results where Mr Bainimarama polled a rating of 49 per cent, Mr Ratuva said a jump of 15 per cent within three months was quite remarkable, especially given the fact that there was a slump of 10 per cent between February and May.

