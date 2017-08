/ Front page / News

Update: 4:35PM RATU Kadavulevu School has booked a spot in the Coke Zero Deans under-18 final after beating Cuvu College 23 - 12 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

RKS led 13-0 at the break.

RKS scored three tries and a penalty to Cuvu's two.

In the U19 - LMS 23 - 15 Ba Provincial Freebird Institute.