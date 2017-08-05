Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Saturday 5 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Crime prevention plea

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, August 05, 2017

Update: 4:30PM FIJIANS have been urged to take an interest in crime prevention given the crime trends and changing crime landscapes in the country.

Minister of Defence and National Security Ratu noke Kubuabola highlighted this while opening the National Crime Board Symposium at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi.

Ratu Inoke noted the important role of community policing and the links to policy level.

The symposium was attended by over 100 participants from different crime committees and also police representatives from different policing communities around the Western Division.

"I am humbled by your commitments to crime prevention in Fiji," Ratu Inoke said.

"I urge us all to look deep within ourselves and where possible, at home, in church, in meetings, widely discuss and reintroduce the importance of respect, caring love, goodwill and protective instincts, because Fiji desperately needs a society that cherishes its values," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63270.6137
JPY 55.909352.9093
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.42350.4115
NZD 0.68270.6497
AUD 0.63580.6108
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radradra flies over for wedding
  2. Former teacher, author, laid to rest
  3. Still No.1
  4. 'Block' porn sites
  5. All lies, claims PM
  6. Revelation shocking, says Chaudhry
  7. Kepa ridicules attacks
  8. Coke Zero Deans: LMS under 16 through to final
  9. Kubuabola challenges church leaders
  10. Poor infrastructure affects students, Sayed-Khaiyum told

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  2. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  3. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  5. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)
  6. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)
  7. A PM 'for all Fijians' Thursday (03 Aug)
  8. Mum on rape charge refused bail Monday (31 Jul)
  9. Request to return 'home' Monday (31 Jul)
  10. In the land of my father Sunday (30 Jul)