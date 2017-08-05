Crime prevention plea

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:30PM FIJIANS have been urged to take an interest in crime prevention given the crime trends and changing crime landscapes in the country.

Minister of Defence and National Security Ratu noke Kubuabola highlighted this while opening the National Crime Board Symposium at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi.

Ratu Inoke noted the important role of community policing and the links to policy level.

The symposium was attended by over 100 participants from different crime committees and also police representatives from different policing communities around the Western Division.

"I am humbled by your commitments to crime prevention in Fiji," Ratu Inoke said.

"I urge us all to look deep within ourselves and where possible, at home, in church, in meetings, widely discuss and reintroduce the importance of respect, caring love, goodwill and protective instincts, because Fiji desperately needs a society that cherishes its values," he said.