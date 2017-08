/ Front page / News

Update: 3:48PM BRIEF showers are expected in most parts of the Fiji group over the next two days.

A weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 3:30pm this afternoon states the forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group will be fine apart from brief showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger islands.

Outlook for Monday it will be fine apart from brief showers over the eastern parts and interior of the larger island.