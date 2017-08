/ Front page / News

Update: 3:42PM OFFLOADS and aggression is the difference in the under-18 semi-final match between Cuvu College and Ratu Kadavulevu School in the Coke Zero Deans competition at the ANZ Stadium, Suva, this afternoon.

At halftime RKS leads 13-0 from two tries and a penalty.

The tries were results of offloads and aggressive rugby.

Scorers Taniela Yabakidrau- 21st minute, Jone Vatuwaliwali in the 31st. Penalty - Saint George Sisi Talei - 14th.