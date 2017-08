/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Under 19 Lelean Memorial School celebrate their victory today. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 3:33PM THE Ba Provincial Freebird Insitute under-19 team lost their battle to Lelean Memorial School in their semi-final match this afternoon 23-15.

The LMS boys from Davuilevu who have former Flying Fijian captain Seremaia Bai as their coach team were sensational in the 80 minutes game.

Baci said they were going to concentrate on their discipline in the lead up to the final next week.

Meanwhile the second semi-final between In the other match Ratu Navula and RKS is still under way.