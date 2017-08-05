Squash coaching clinic for children

Update: 3:21PM TWENTY children gathered at the Defence Club squash court in Suva earlier today for a coaching clinic program.
Organised by the Fiji Squash the program was for the children to learn more about basic fundamental aspects of the sport
According to Fiji Squash national team manager Dinesh
Narayan the sport has always won medals for Fiji during past Pacific Games
but has failed to gain recognition due to lack of finances to carry out
awareness programs through-out Fiji.
He said they have been holding their coaching clinics for
more than six weeks now and are focusing on developing young players.