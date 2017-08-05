Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Saturday 5 August

Squash coaching clinic for children

Update: 3:21PM TWENTY children gathered at the Defence Club squash court in Suva earlier today for a coaching clinic program.

Organised by the Fiji Squash the program was for the children to learn more about basic fundamental aspects of the sport

According to Fiji Squash national team manager Dinesh Narayan the sport has always won medals for Fiji during past Pacific Games but has failed to gain recognition due to lack of finances to carry out awareness programs through-out Fiji.

He said they have been holding their coaching clinics for more than six weeks now and are focusing on developing young players.








