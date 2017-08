/ Front page / News

Update: 3:16PM BUREBASAGA paramount chief Ro Teimumu Kepa commended the officials of Suva Kaji Rugby and Primary School netball for displaying a superb of sporting talents in Rewa today.

The Suva teams toured Burebasaga and treated the people of Rewa with some very fine display of talents.

Ro Teimumu was the chief guest to the Suva - Rewa Primary School Kaji and Netball friendly matches at the Burebasaga Primary School in Rewa, earlier today.