/ Front page / News

Update: 3:11PM THE Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union will host its inaugural Vodafone 7s Championships at the ANZ Stadium, Suva, on the first week of Term Two school holidays.

This was announced during a press conference at the ANZ Stadium today during the Coke Zero Deans semi-finals.

The championships will have zonal teams from across the border and a women's open grade.

Monetary prizes will be given to grade winners - under-17, U18 and U19.