+ Enlarge this image Taholo Kami (centre) joined by hundreds of participants at the WOWS kids Wonderland Walk and Fun Run at the My Suva Park this morning. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 3:05PM MORE than 100 people took part in the WOWS Kids Fiji 'Wonderland' walk and fun run at My Suva Picnic Park this morning.

WOWS Kids CEO Viola Lesi said it was the first time for them to raise awareness on child cancer and she also encouraged parents to look after their children.

The event kick starts the month-long child cancer awareness campaign to raise funds that will go towards WOWS Kids Fiji work with children with cancer in Fiji.