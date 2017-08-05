Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Saturday 5 August

Coke Zero Deans: RKS books spot in U17 final

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, August 05, 2017

Update: 2:58PM RATU Kadavulevu School will face Lelean Memorial School in the under 17 final of the Coke Zero Deans to be held next week.

The Delainakaikai boys won convincingly over Natabua High School 34 � 6 in their semi-final encounter a while ago.

In the first half RKS led 15-6.  Osea Natoga opened the game with a try followed by Philip Murray and Josua Bola each scoring a try each and Sireli Saqata cemented their win in the second half with the final try.

However, Natabua kicked three successful penalties








