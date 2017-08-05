Coke Zero Deans: RKS books spot in U17 final

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ratu Kadavulevu School under 17 team after their win today over Natabua High School. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 2:58PM RATU Kadavulevu School will face Lelean Memorial School in the under 17 final of the Coke Zero Deans to be held next week.

The Delainakaikai boys won convincingly over Natabua High School 34 � 6 in their semi-final encounter a while ago.

In the first half RKS led 15-6. Osea Natoga opened the game with a try followed by Philip Murray and Josua Bola each scoring a try each and Sireli Saqata cemented their win in the second half with the final try.

However, Natabua kicked three successful penalties