Veiyasana volleyball begins competition

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, August 05, 2017

Update: 2:23PM VEIYASANA Volleyball Association (VVA) have begun with their yearly competition.

The Association hosted 12 men?s and seven women?s teams during their meet at the Davuilevu Housing multi-purpose Courts today.

VVA secretary Etonia Lote said the men's winner would be receiving $1000, runners up $500, semi-finalists $100 while the women's winner would be receiving $500 and the runners up $300.

"We will be hosting another tournament at this same venue in two months' time and we urge teams to come out and try out their skills against other big teams in the country," Lote said.








