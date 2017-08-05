Coke Zero Deans: QVS lose to Lelean in U17 encounter

Update: 2:02PM THE under 17 of Lelean Memorial School has become the second team from the Nausori school to secure a spot in the Coke Zero Deans final next week.
This was after the
school�s under 16 team won against Marist Brothers High School in their
semi-final match.
The under 17 brigade won convincingly over the boys from
Matavatucou with the score margin of 11 � 8.
The second semi-final between Ratu Kadavulevu School and Natabua
High School is currently being played with RKS leading in the first half 15 � 6.