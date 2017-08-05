Coke Zero Deans: QVS lose to Lelean in U17 encounter

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:02PM THE under 17 of Lelean Memorial School has become the second team from the Nausori school to secure a spot in the Coke Zero Deans final next week.

This was after the school�s under 16 team won against Marist Brothers High School in their semi-final match.

The under 17 brigade won convincingly over the boys from Matavatucou with the score margin of 11 � 8.

The second semi-final between Ratu Kadavulevu School and Natabua High School is currently being played with RKS leading in the first half 15 � 6.