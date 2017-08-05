Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Saturday 5 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Regional police officers graduate

TALEBULA KATE
Saturday, August 05, 2017

Update: 1:31PM TWENTY-TWO officers graduated today from the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre's (FWCC) Executive Police Regional Training Program at the Sofitel Resort in Nadi.

Many of the officers expressed their gratitude to have undergone the one week training despite the roller-coaster of extremely challenging sessions.

Constable Juliana Tongahai said she was fortunate to be part of this training as it was an eye opener for her.

"I have learned a lot and I am looking forward to go back to Niue and implement what I have learnt from this training and be better at dealing with cases of violence against women," she said.

Funded by the Australian Federal Police (AFP), the training aims to equip officers with a thorough understanding of gender dynamics, the causes of violence against women and the relevant laws designed to combat gender-based violence.

Represented during the training were Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Kirimati Island, Nauru, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63270.6137
JPY 55.909352.9093
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.42350.4115
NZD 0.68270.6497
AUD 0.63580.6108
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radradra flies over for wedding
  2. Former teacher, author, laid to rest
  3. Still No.1
  4. 'Block' porn sites
  5. All lies, claims PM
  6. Revelation shocking, says Chaudhry
  7. Kepa ridicules attacks
  8. Coke Zero Deans: LMS under 16 through to final
  9. Kubuabola challenges church leaders
  10. Poor infrastructure affects students, Sayed-Khaiyum told

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  2. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  3. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  5. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)
  6. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)
  7. A PM 'for all Fijians' Thursday (03 Aug)
  8. Mum on rape charge refused bail Monday (31 Jul)
  9. Request to return 'home' Monday (31 Jul)
  10. In the land of my father Sunday (30 Jul)