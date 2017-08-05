Regional police officers graduate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The training was concluded by the presentation of Certificates which officially closed the training. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:31PM TWENTY-TWO officers graduated today from the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre's (FWCC) Executive Police Regional Training Program at the Sofitel Resort in Nadi.

Many of the officers expressed their gratitude to have undergone the one week training despite the roller-coaster of extremely challenging sessions.

Constable Juliana Tongahai said she was fortunate to be part of this training as it was an eye opener for her.

"I have learned a lot and I am looking forward to go back to Niue and implement what I have learnt from this training and be better at dealing with cases of violence against women," she said.

Funded by the Australian Federal Police (AFP), the training aims to equip officers with a thorough understanding of gender dynamics, the causes of violence against women and the relevant laws designed to combat gender-based violence.

Represented during the training were Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Kirimati Island, Nauru, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.