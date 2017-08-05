Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Saturday 5 August

Coke Zero Deans: LMS under 16 through to final

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Saturday, August 05, 2017

Update: 1:12PM LELEAN Memorial School under 16 rugby team have claimed their position in next week's Coke Zero Deans final.

It was down to the wire after the boys from Davuilevu who were up against a strong Marist Brothers High School team  were at 12 -12 at the end of the second spell.

But the Nausori lads trusted their guts with Jolame Vunisa scoring the last try turning the tables in their favour.

LMS coach Viliame Gucake said the boys trusted themselves that led to the win.

They will march on to the final to face Ratu Kadavulevu School who beat Natabua High School 19-10 in the second semi-final.








