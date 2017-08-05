Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Saturday 5 August

Small fund accounts for NCA members

LUKE RAWALAI
Saturday, August 05, 2017

Update: 12:59PM THE Northern Charity Alliance (NCA) has begun discussions with corporate sectors to have small fund accounts for members of the public that they assist through their community projects.

NCA president Arunesh Vishwa said they aspire to benefit widows, single mothers, senior citizens, dependent children, and physically challenged individuals, poorest of the poor, dropouts and under privileged children.

Mr Vishwa said NCA existed to help bestow Corporate social responsibility effectively in turn addressing the needs of society.

He said NCA has started to publicise individual and corporate donors with an aim to engage as many donors to help the communities.

"This will also help donors in making sound giving decisions and to foster public confidence in charitable organizations," he said.








