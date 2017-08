/ Front page / News

Update: 11:59AM IT will be an all Tailevu final in the under 15 grade of the Coke Zero Deans final next weekend.

Ratu Kadavulevu School will face Queen Victoria School after defeating Ratu Navula College 13-7 during their semi-final encounter this morning.

Ratu Waisea Maka scored two tries for RKS while Ratu Savenaca Kautoga of Navula scored their only try.

In the other semi-final match, Queen Victoria School defeated Lelean Memorial School 16-6.