Update: 11:38AM THE under-14 teams of Ratu Kadavulevu School and Queen Victoria School have secured their spot in the Coke Zero Deans final.

This was after the two Tailevu teams defeated their opposing teams in their semi-final matches today at the ANZ stadium in Suva.

QVS defeated Marist Brothers High School 17-12 while the Lodoni brigade crushed Suva Grammar School 6 - 0 to book their place in the finals next week.