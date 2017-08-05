Screenings detect 25pc of disabled people curable

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image People wait patiently during the medical clinic at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

TWENTY-FIVE per cent of the 1500 disabled people examined by a team of medical doctors from India can be treated with advanced medical treatment.

A team from the Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji said this after reviewing and diagnosing more than 1500 people during a week-long free clinic across the country.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the final clinic in Lautoka on Thursday saw more than 350 people being examined for ophthalmology and orthopedic deformities.

"From the patients that we saw at all locations, which was more than 1500 people with disabilities, there was about 25 per cent who could get corrective surgery," he said.

"I believe that there is a large population of disabled people in Fiji and we have just visited a fraction of that population.

"With advanced medical techniques and the right procedures, some of these disabilities can be addressed."

Prof Munibhargav said the Fijian and Indian governments were working together to improve Fiji's capacity to administer these much-needed medical care for the disabled.

"The free clinics were the first step for us to find out the needs there are on the ground.

"After this assessment and referrals, we will work on how many of these people will go overseas for further care.

"We want to find out if some of these medical treatments can be done in Fiji or overseas."

Prof Munibhargav said the team would return sometime in the future to carry out more clinics and provide medical assistance.

The free screenings for the disabled community, including people living with blindness, was done by SSPHL in partnership with the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

It was the first time that such a free screening was held in five locations, namely Labasa, Suva, Sigatoka, Ba and Lautoka.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Ministry of Local Government, Indian Government, Indian High Commission and the Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons were also partners in the free screening program.