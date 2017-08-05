Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Saturday 5 August

'Work with police'

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, August 05, 2017

THE Minister for Defence and National Security, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola has urged crime prevention committees to work with police to ensure criminal activities are reduced in their areas.

Ratu Inoke said crime prevention committees were important because of manpower challenges faced by the Fiji Police Force. He said committees needed to be active to work with police.

"It seems to me that we have the numbers of the active committees on writing, but they are not functioning," he said.

"I would like to ask the active OCs (Officer in Charge) to make sure that these committees are functioning not just for paperwork so that the minister is impressed with these figures.

"They need to ensure these committees are truly working.

"I continue to emphasise the importance of the community to work together with the police.

"The police cannot do their work by themselves which is why we have crime prevention committees. They need to be active and functioning."

Ratu Inoke said committees did their work voluntarily and needed to be visited by members of the police force.

He also urged the committee members to report any criminal activities in their communities.

"You are there on the ground and even though you don't need to be walking around like the police officer, but you can still assist us wherever you are located when you see a crime or something suspicious happening in your area please contact the police."

Ratu Inoke held a third consultation meeting in Sigatoka on Thursday.








