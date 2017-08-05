Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 5 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

French, Fijian navies

Aqela Susu
Saturday, August 05, 2017

DISCUSSIONS are underway to explore ways to strengthen defence relations between the French and Fijian navies.

Public affairs and strategic communications advisor at the French Embassy in Fiji, Moira Vilsoni confirmed this after the French Naval vessel, Le Vendemiaire, intercepted a yacht alleged to have been carrying 1.4 tonnes of cocaine off Tongan waters earlier this week.

According to a report by Radio New Zealand (RNZ), four people were detained following the operation.

"The French navy frigate, Vendemiaire has conducted similar joint naval exercises with its Fijian counterparts in Fijian exclusive economic zones," Ms Vilisoni said.

"In recent operations, the French navy has welcomed Fijian and Tongan navy officers on board the Vendemiaire on its EEZ patrols and discussions are in place to explore ways to strengthen defence relations between the two forces with similar maritime operations.

"The French navy based in New Caledonia continues to assist the Fijian navy in any possible way it can with maritime and aerial EEZ surveillance."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63270.6137
JPY 55.909352.9093
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.42350.4115
NZD 0.68270.6497
AUD 0.63580.6108
USD 0.50440.4874

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radradra flies over for wedding
  2. Former teacher, author, laid to rest
  3. Still No.1
  4. 'Block' porn sites
  5. All lies, claims PM
  6. Revelation shocking, says Chaudhry
  7. Kepa ridicules attacks
  8. Coke Zero Deans: LMS under 16 through to final
  9. Kubuabola challenges church leaders
  10. Poor infrastructure affects students, Sayed-Khaiyum told

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bus, car collision claims life of 55-year-old man Sunday (30 Jul)
  2. The first Tui Cakau Monday (31 Jul)
  3. Police foil 'spear' attack Monday (31 Jul)
  4. Newcomers Cuvu College focused on semi-final Sunday (30 Jul)
  5. Menon wins Bula crown Sunday (30 Jul)
  6. Dad jailed to 11 years for rape Wednesday (02 Aug)
  7. A PM 'for all Fijians' Thursday (03 Aug)
  8. Mum on rape charge refused bail Monday (31 Jul)
  9. Request to return 'home' Monday (31 Jul)
  10. In the land of my father Sunday (30 Jul)