French, Fijian navies

/ Front page / News

DISCUSSIONS are underway to explore ways to strengthen defence relations between the French and Fijian navies.

Public affairs and strategic communications advisor at the French Embassy in Fiji, Moira Vilsoni confirmed this after the French Naval vessel, Le Vendemiaire, intercepted a yacht alleged to have been carrying 1.4 tonnes of cocaine off Tongan waters earlier this week.

According to a report by Radio New Zealand (RNZ), four people were detained following the operation.

"The French navy frigate, Vendemiaire has conducted similar joint naval exercises with its Fijian counterparts in Fijian exclusive economic zones," Ms Vilisoni said.

"In recent operations, the French navy has welcomed Fijian and Tongan navy officers on board the Vendemiaire on its EEZ patrols and discussions are in place to explore ways to strengthen defence relations between the two forces with similar maritime operations.

"The French navy based in New Caledonia continues to assist the Fijian navy in any possible way it can with maritime and aerial EEZ surveillance."