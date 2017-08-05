Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 5 August

Algae in dam inquiry

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, August 05, 2017

WATER experts from New Caledonia are continuing their investigations into the algae situation at the Vaturu Dam in Nadi that has led to disruptions in water supply to more than 8700 households.

WAF spokesperson Peni Shute said apart from the work being done by the overseas experts, local technicians were also doing their best to ensure that water from the dam and the Nagado Water Treatment Plant were of the highest quality when released to the public.

"The New Caledonia team is still doing research and once they have come to some solid conclusions, this will be shared with the public," he said.

"In the meantime, we also have our National Water Quality team doing regular analysis at Vaturu and Nagado.

"All the water coming out of the treatment plant is safe for human consumption and we never compromise on the quality and safety of our water."

WAF is using compressors to pump water into the Vaturu Dam in a bid to slow down the algae growth.

The authority is also using 23 trucks to cart water to affected homes and schools and 10,000 litre water tanks have been placed at strategic places to ensure people have access to water at all times.








