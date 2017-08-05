Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 5 August

SPC focuses on seed supply

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, August 05, 2017

AGRICULTURAL officers and lead sugarcane growers who took part in a two-day workshop on open pollinated seed production in Sigatoka earlier this week, will spend the next 10 months sharing their knowledge with farmers in the North and West cane belt areas.

Thirty people from cane belt areas in the Northern and Western divisions participated in the training program facilitated by the Pacific Community (SPC) as part of its improvement of key services to agriculture (IKSA) project.

IKSA is designed to improve opportunities for cane growers in light of the end of the EU's preferential quota access next month.

"The SPC is delighted to be assisting the Ministry of Agriculture to train 17 of their extension officers and 13 lead farmers in open pollinated seed production," said SPC director general, Dr Colin Tukuitonga.

"This workshop will result in the training of farmers to become registered growers, who can supply seed to other farmers, or alternatively, it will enable farmers to become self-sufficient in producing seed for their own use.

"This is a fundamental starting point for improved food security, increased seed availability and post-disaster recovery."

According to SPC, the workshop covered technical aspects of standard operating procedures and regulations to enable farmers to supply and trade open pollinated seeds.

SPC said the practical, hands-on approach in the field enabled the farmers to learn the intricacies of plant growth, harvesting, seed extraction, processing and packaging.

IKSA is part of the EU's Accompanying Measures for Sugar Protocol where it invested $130 million in 11 programs implemented by agencies such as SPC, International Trade Centre, Sugar Research Institute of Fiji, Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprise and Development (FRIEND) and Australia Pacific Training College.








