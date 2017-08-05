Fiji Time: 5:31 PM on Saturday 5 August

FRA improves roads

Nasik Swami
Saturday, August 05, 2017

ROAD upgrades along Fletcher Rd in Suva are complete and motorists should now expect an improved driving experience.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) acting CEO Robert Sen said the road works were part of a national maintenance program aimed at recovering and restoring ageing road conditions.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) is contracted by the FRA to carry out its maintenance program to provide road access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

The mill and fill work on Fletcher Rd began at the Kings Rd intersection, running through to the roundabout and ending close to 50 metres into Vatuwaqa.

In addition, a section of Jerusalem Rd that goes past Rifle Range Rd received similar attention.

FRA surfacing manager Greg Clark said the existing pavement on these sites were very old and had deteriorated to the extent that if it had not been remedied urgently, rehabilitation work would have become very costly.

The work, he said, involved milling out about 8000 square metres of deteriorated pavement and replacing it with a membrane seal and asphalt to form the new surface.

Mr Clark said because of the high traffic volume during the day and for the safety of FHH workmen and members of the public, all roadwork was carried out at night.








