Early Childhood Eduational Week

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, August 05, 2017

SCHOOLS around the country celebrated the Early Childhood Education Week which was launched by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, on Monday.

Mrs Vuniwaqa encouraged all students to take advantage of the opportunity to be educated and also encouraged parents to spend time with their children.

The ECE Week celebration was held at many schools around the country, with the schools organising activities for the children.

Several schools decided to hold the celebrations yesterday, with some students even having a march.








