Early Childhood Eduational Week

+ Enlarge this image Holy Trinity Kindergarten students with their traditional wear during their cultural day programme at their school in Suva on Friday, August 04, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

SCHOOLS around the country celebrated the Early Childhood Education Week which was launched by the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, on Monday.

Mrs Vuniwaqa encouraged all students to take advantage of the opportunity to be educated and also encouraged parents to spend time with their children.

The ECE Week celebration was held at many schools around the country, with the schools organising activities for the children.

Several schools decided to hold the celebrations yesterday, with some students even having a march.