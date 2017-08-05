/ Front page / News

A PUBLIC land transport commuter survey is being conducted to help address issues in the land transport sector.

The survey is being facilitated by Andrew Irvin, an officer in the Climate Change Mitigation & Disaster Risk Reduction Programme at the International Union for Conservation of Nature Oceania Regional Office (IUCN ORO).

It is being conducted through the USP Pacific Centre for Environment and Sustainable Development (PACE-SD).

According to Mr Irvin, the research is focused on the costs associated with various modes of transport and models for long-term sustainability and resource conservation for Fiji's land transport activities.

"Over the past decade, Fiji has faced a surge in vehicle imports and private automobile ownership, while road infrastructure now makes up a huge part of the national capital budget, and expenditures and policies made now will impact provision of important services around the country for the next 25-50 years," he said.

Mr Irvin said the survey would also assist in making informed policy decision, reduced costs and increased efficiency.

"The information will help Ministry of Infrastructure & Transport through the National Transport Forum and Public Transport Working Group, as well as Land Transport Authority and Fiji Roads Authority for relevant data exchange.

"One of the main items of data collection and analysis I'm independently conducting is this Land Transport Survey on Perceptions, Procedure, and Planning among public road users."

Those who take part in the survey will go into the draw where two people will win $1000 each.

At least 2000 people from around the country will be needed to take part in the survey.

Questionnaires on the survey can be accessed through the self-submission Google Forms platform and can be reached on the following URL: https://goo.gl/forms/fJZqs5sqVsw2TfkQ2.