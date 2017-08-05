Sapkal: Help law enforcers fight crime

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Northern Duavata Crime Prevention carnival contestants. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

INDIAN High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal has called on the community to work with law enforcers to curb crime.

Speaking at the Bollywood Night at the Northern Duavata Crime Prevention Carnival in Labasa on Thursday, Mr Sapkal reminded the crowd that law enforcers could not work alone to combat crime.

With the increased reports of sexual-related crimes like defilement, Mr Sapkal said it was time for society to rise above the situation and fight crime.

He assured the people of Vanua Levu that the Indian Government would always remain committed and supportive towards Fiji.

The relationship between the two countries, he said, would remain and grow into stronger bonds.

The Bollywood Night also attracted a huge crowd with most people covered up in warm clothes.

Stall owners continued with small businesses of selling food while children enjoyed the rides under parental supervision.

Carnival committee president Satish Kumar described the week-long festival as a success so far.

Mr Kumar thanked people for turning up in big numbers to support the purpose of the carnival which was to fight crime and build a safe Northern Division.