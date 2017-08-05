Support pours in for FCS

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Women Lawyers Association (FWLA) will hold a climbathon next week to support the Fiji Cancer Society.

Climbathon organiser Ana Tuiketei said the funds raised from this worthy cause would be equally distributed between the FCS and FWLA.

"Fifty per cent of the funds will be donated to the FCS whereas the other 50 per cent of the funds will be used by the FWLA to organise future events," she said.

"Since it is open to the public, this gives an opportunity to non-members of FWLA to be part of an event organised by us."

Ms Tuiketei said the association received numerous support from the public and organisations and they were expecting a good turnout for the upcoming event.

"We have huge support from the members of the public, organisations and business houses," she said.

"Not only are they registering for the event, but they are also helping us in spreading the word and marketing the event to other individuals and groups."

Ms Tuiketei said registration forms were available with Namrata Singh and she could be contacted on Namrata.singh@cjsgroup.com.fj .

Individuals can register for $20 whereas a group of six can be registered for $100.

Ms Tuiketei said if participants wished to make additional contribution, then pledge forms were also available.

"The pledge form is voluntary, but can be used by participants to get sponsorship for every kilometre they climb," she said.

"The individual and team with the maximum donation in dollar value will receive a prize."

Meanwhile, FCS chief executive officer Belinda Chan said they would support FWLA all the way and would like to encourage everyone to participate in this event.

The climbathon will be on August 19 and registration will begin at 6am.