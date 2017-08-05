Artwork goes on display

/ Front page / News

MORE than 20 pieces of artwork are on display at the Alliance Francaise de Suva for public viewing.

These artworks belong to high school students who were part of the Kula Art Awards this year.

Alliance Francaise de Suva's cultural co-ordinator William Ripaud said they were happy to display the artworks because it was meant to be seen by the public.

"High school students have been working hard on it for the Kula Awards and it is important for them not just to participate in a competition, but to showcase what they have done," he said.

"It is good to showcase the talents of young Fijians and that is what this project is all about."

These artworks will be displayed at the Alliance Francaise de Suva until August 18.

Meanwhile, Film Fiji's marketing and communications executive Amelia Rigsby said the exhibition was an opportunity to display and promote students' artwork.

"This is what Kula Awards is all about, it's about giving young people, especially our students, a platform to showcase their creativity," she said.

Ms Rigsby said Pacific islanders were always artistic and it was important to help them fulfil what they want.

The Kula Art Awards program provides opportunity for high school students to be trained and to showcase their talents in areas of dance, art and film.