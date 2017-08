/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO). Picture: SUPPLIED

The Fiji Times Bula Friday judges would like to thank everyone who have sent in their entries.

This week the winning team is from the South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO). They have won $700.

Their picture portrayed the colours of the Vanuatu National Flag to highlight the nation's 37th Independence Day.

We encourage our readers to send in their entries for next week's competition as the prizemoney is $800. Send your pictures to bulafriday@fijitimes.com.fj