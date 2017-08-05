Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Saturday 5 August

New wheels for Red Cross

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, August 05, 2017

THE Fiji Red Cross Society received two vehicles yesterday as part of an initiative to build community resilience and preparedness in the country.

Red Cross director general Filipe Nainoca said the vehicles would enable the organisation to better reach and service the communities it served.

"The purpose of the vehicles is to be used for the 'Building Resilient Community Fiji' programs in carrying out its core activities as stipulated under the Strategic Plan 2015-2019," he said.

Mr Nainoca said such vehicles were needed to be able to get to remote places in the country to help the society in building their resilience.

"These will enhance our service especially at the divisional level, as well as increase the capacity of the society's branches to better reach the vulnerable people in building resilient communities."

Head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies', Kathryn Clarkson, said FRCS had shown and grown its ability in disaster preparedness and response since Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"This community resilience program will help FRCS continue to develop their capacity to reach and work with communities in times of peace and disaster and these vehicles play an important role in getting to the people that need their assistance," she said.

One vehicle will be based in the Western Division and one will be used at the FRCS' headquarters in Suva.








