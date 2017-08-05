Soldier on sex charge

/ Front page / News

A FIJIAN British Army soldier charged for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl has denied committing the alleged act.

Sosiveta Nakanacagi, an army corporal based at Glencorse Barracks in Scotland, is alleged to have kissed and touched the complainant thinking it was his wife. The alleged incident happened between March 17, 2013, and March 16, 2015.

According to a report by Edinburgh News, the 39-year-old informed a jury at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court that he was asleep on his bed when the complainant allegedly climbed on top of him and started kissing him.

He told the jury that he then kissed the girl back and also touched her when they lay in bed, however, he pushed the complainant off when he opened his eyes and saw that the person was not his wife, the Scottish media reported.

Mr Nakanacagi said he never told his wife about the alleged incident because he was confused about it.