Postive impact

+ Enlarge this image Miss FBCNews Anaseini Yabakivou. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

MISS Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) News, Anaseini Yabakivou is looking forward to make an impact at this year's Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Festival.

"There are so many reasons to take part in the festival and two of these reasons are to make an impact and be a role model to the public," she said.

Ms Yabakivou, who was born in Fiji, was raised in New Zealand, migrating there when she was in Year 2 at Naduri District School.

She said she had never attended a Hibiscus Festival before.

"I want to encourage our youths and show them what they are capable of doing in their lives and for the country."