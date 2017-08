/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus Miss The Fiji Times, Charlene Lanyon. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

BEING a journalist has driven Miss Fiji Times Charlene Lanyon to advocate on the importance of freedom of expression at this year's Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Festival.

Originally from Savusavu, the soft-spoken 24-year-old said she was looking forward to competing at the festival.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.