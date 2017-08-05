Former teacher, author, laid to rest

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pallbearers place the casket of the late Cliff Benson before the funeral service at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Suva on Friday, August 04, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

ONE of Fiji's renowned authors was laid to rest in a moving service at the Holy Trinity Anglican Cathedral in Suva yesterday.

Cliff Benson was the author of the Pacific Folk Tales, the Target Series of English textbooks for primary and secondary schools, Realities (a comprehension book for senior secondary students in the South Pacific) and Waka Five (a language text for the lower intermediate level).

