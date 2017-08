/ Front page / News

WITH just a week left for the final of the 2017 Kaila! Star Search competition, the top five contestants are preparing themselves with eager and determination.

Event co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said the remaining five contestants were going through rehearsals with their respective mentors.

