WOWS call for support

/ Front page / News

THE WOWS Kids Fiji team is urging members of the public to come out in large numbers today for their 'Wonderland' themed fun run at the My Suva Picnic Park.

The organisation urged parents to dress their children in line with the theme towards a worthy cause.

Registrations begin at 6.30am for $1 but that does not limit what participants can give.

There will be loads of activities which include heaps of prizes to be won for placed runners and walkers, random prizes, best child and adult outfit, food stalls including Mango Cafe Fiji, Contain Yourself Cafe, Tasty Island Treats and GFI.

* Read more about WOWS Kids and cancer on Page 38.