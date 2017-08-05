Kubuabola challenges church leaders

/ Front page / News

DEFENCE Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola has challenged faith-based organisations and religious leaders to find out why the majority of inmates in prison were Christians or from Christian families.

Speaking to religious, youth and crime prevention committee leaders at the inaugural National Crime Board Symposium in Nadi yesterday, he said churches had to do some soul-searching to see how the issue could be addressed.

