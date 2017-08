/ Front page / News

DESPITE low cane supply, the North has harvested about 300,000 tonnes of cane during this harvesting season.

As a result, the Labasa mill has produced about 30,000 tonnes of sugar, so far this season.

Fiji Sugar Corporation chief operations manager Navin Chandra said despite the low cane supply, harvesting progress had been good.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.