/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pieces of timber from the sawmill has slipped into the Labasa River. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

BURNT pieces of timber and rotten wood from a sawmill yard in Labasa, found it way into the river, as piles of timber sit by the river bank.

The wood pieces are from the sawmill yard that burnt three weeks ago in Namara.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.