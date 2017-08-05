Fiji Time: 5:30 PM on Saturday 5 August

Flotsam and Jetsam

Editor
Saturday, August 05, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

I called one of my workmates on his mobile phone to enquire about the whereabouts of another worker whose mobile number was unavailable, he said.

The workmate was in his office and so was the other worker.

When his workmate asked if he wanted to talk to the female colleague, friend replied 'yes'.

"Ok wait. Hey (calling out the worker's name). What's your extension?" the workmate was heard asking.

Beachcomber's friend was amused, and wondered how could his workmate transfer the call to the female worker's extension from his mobile.

However, the friend's workmate only realised that he could not when he was told by Beachcomber's friend. Well, sometimes the work pressure does take its toll.








