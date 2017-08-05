Board to fight crime

/ Front page / News

DEFENCE Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola announced Government's intention to establish a National Crime Board to combat and prevent crime.

Speaking to police officers, representatives of faith-based organisations, advisory councillors and stakeholders at the National Crime Board Symposium in Nadi yesterday, he said it was a common misconception that crime prevention was the responsibility of Government alone.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.